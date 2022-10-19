The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus for Children In Care

By Carlos Macias
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), the RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, and Target are hosting the 2022 Children in Care Stuff a Bus Drive-By Donation Drive on Thursday, October 20. Staff will be collecting new, winter clothes from noon – 6 p.m. for more than 800 children in care. HSA will distribute the donations to foster and adopted children at the HSA Family Engagement Center throughout the next several months.

The community is asked to drive by and drop off donations at the RTC bus in front of the Target in Sparks, which is located near Legends Mall, at 1550 East Lincoln Way. Brand new clothing items needed include: jackets, coats, gloves, socks, blankets, sweatpants, boots, beanies, hooded sweatshirts, and gift cards.

