The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety

The time change is coming up soon and it's already starting to get dark earlier, so we're reminding you how to be safe on our roadways and sidewalks! Sadly, there are too many crashes where pedestrians are hurt or killed, especially during months when the days are shorter. In Washoe County, 80% of pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk and dawn. At the RTC, our vision is zero roadway fatalities. We want to remind everyone to use extra caution on our roadways and sidewalks. Drivers and pedestrians should acknowledge one another through eye contact. Locked eyes save lives. And never be impaired while out on our roads and sidewalks. Even one fatality is too many.

Lighting is certainly a factor in many crashes, so pedestrians should try to walk in well-lit areas. At night, wear bright clothing with reflectors, wearable lights and carry a flashlight. You can always use the built-in flashlight on your phone. Avoid distractions while walking, such as talking or texting on your cell phone or wearing earbuds that drown out traffic noise. Use crosswalks. Finally, don’t assume vehicles will stop, even if you have the right-of-way. This is especially important with Halloween and trick-or-treating coming up, too.

Don’t be a distracted driver. Checking your phone, even while stopped at a traffic light, is illegal in Nevada. Speeding is also very dangerous. So go the speed limit and make sure you’re watching carefully for pedestrians.

Learn more at VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com

