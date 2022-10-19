Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love

Pignic Pub & Patio will be hosting Stoplight Night
By Freixys Casado
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life.

Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel blog has been single for 13 years.

“That’s a long time,” she said.

The single status became difficult during the covid-19 outbreak.

“You’re not going out, people are paranoid about touching you or holding hands or even being in close proximity,” she explained.

Like many others, she decided to give dating apps another chance.

“I think you just wanted that conversation one-on-one, just to visit with somebody and think, ‘Hey I’m not alone.”

Now, after many fruitless swipes, McCarthy said she is ready to meet new people the old fashion way.

“Anybody can text anything and anybody can send a photo but then when you really meet them, they don’t even sound like they texted,” she said.

Lucky for her and other local singles, Pignic Pub and Patio is hosting a Stoplight Night singles mixer.

“For the $20 entry fee, you get a cocktail up to $12 and then a wristband,” said Trevor Leppek, owner of Pignic Pub and Patio. “The wristbands are red for obviously, you’re off limits, yellow it’s complicated, green you’re good to go.”

The wristband also gives you access to specials and a raffle ticket for dinner at the gastropub and a tour with Pineapple Pedicabs.

“So we’ll actually pick you up from your date, either before or after, and take you around Reno, the riverwalk, play you know, some Frank Sinatra and then bring you back here (the gastropub),” said Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs.

The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

McCarthy says she will be attending and hopes to make new friends and just maybe find love.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stoplight-night-tickets-434266210927?fbclid=IwAR33S6hULjUvHXzyZkW8G7fb-fUhOJJ-YZX3svpKGDWdEqnhsetTo3lJ7f0.

