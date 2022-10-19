Number of vulnerable youth continue to rise in Washoe County

Safe Place reminds the community how to access resources.
Safe Place sign
Safe Place sign(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing.

“The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator.

Last year in 2021, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect to support 500. Safe Place is seeing the same trend.

“We’re noticing that our calls are going up,” Ramos said.

Safe Place gathered to remind the community how to access services like temporary housing, counseling and free case management. Kids just need to find a Safe Place sign.

“Those diamond, yellow and black signs tell youth that they’re [at] a safe place.”

Youth can get to any “Safe Place” location on an RTC bus.

“Anybody can go to a bus and say they want to go to a safe place and go to a safe place and get connected to a place where they can get respite,” said Phil Pumphrey, Keolis Reno General Manager.

17 new locations have been added around Washoe County and Safe Place is always looking to add more businesses.

“We set them up with a training, get them all the education that they need to become a Safe Place site and then we get all the materials out there,” said Ramos.

Ramos says it’s important to remind kids that it’s always okay to ask for help.

“There’s just a broad net of different reasons why a youth might call Safe Place and there’s never a wrong reason to call us.”

For more information, click here: https://www.childrenscabinet.org/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man dead after officer involved shooting near Sparks Police Department
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental

Latest News

Ashley Vazeen DNP APR examines a patient's chart
More nurses seeking advanced degrees
Nevada State Police
“Yet another political ploy”: Sisolak campaign responds to no confidence vote
Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
Nevada candidate misses campaign finance reporting deadline
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme