Man reported missing in Lyon County

Ronald Littley was last seen at his home in Fernley, Nev. on Sept. 19, 2022.
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Littley is 6′1″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (775) 577-5206.

