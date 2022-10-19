Lee House fire determined to be accidental

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials.

Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on.

The blaze broke out in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. The building, constructed in 1907, suffered more than $500,000 in damage but no injuries were reported.

