Ground broken on new downtown affordable housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ground has been broke on a project to bring more affordable housing to downtown Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be an an apartment complex for people 55 and older. It’s being built on Winter Street near Washington and Third streets. Apartments will be available to seniors making 60 percent or less of the median income. It will feature more than 200 units and community space for socializing.

The new complex is scheduled to open in May 2024.

