Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder gives parents easy, practical Halloween safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is just around the corner and whether you’re taking the kids trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or attending any fall festival or trunk-or-treat event ahead of time, safety is the number one priority.

Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to share some easy and affordable safety hacks. She explained that making sure kids are visible in the dark to cars and other people, give your kids glowsticks to wear and make sure to carry flashlights. Reflective tape is also good to put on the back of your kids costumes and on strollers or wagons so that it can be seen by oncoming traffic.

And if you’re interested in doing something with the whole family that doesn’t include late night trick-or-treating on that Monday, Nevada Moms has a list of over 30 local events happening throughout Northern Nevada.

