Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back during the 79th Legislative Session in 2017, Nevada became the 36th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. An amendment which started nationwide back in 1972, it needed 38 states to ratify the amendment before becoming part of the U.S. Constitution. Two more states ratified the ERA in 2018. But the amendment guaranteeing women equal rights is uncertain because of time limits

“Putting it into the constitution affirms not just the Nevadans but affirms to the world. This is what we believe in. We believe in equality,” said Senator Pat Spearman on the floor of the senate during a session in 2021.

Senator Spearman spearheaded federal E-R-A passage. She was calling for an Equal Rights Amendment for our state constitution.

This proposed amendment known as Senate Joint Resolution 8 is more inclusive. Passing twice in the legislature in 2019 and 2021, it is now Question 1 on the Nevada Ballot.

It asks, “shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to guarantee equal rights under the law which shall not be denied or abridged by state, county, city or other political subdivision, on the account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?”

“States and local governments cannot deny or abridge the rights of any Nevadan, says Julia Ratti, a former state senator she co-sponsored SJR 8.

As simple as Ratti explains Question 1, it still has its detractors.

This is what Senator Ira Hansen from District 14 said about its impact on Nevada women in 2021.

“Just had a beauty pageant where all the women contestants were defeated by a biological male,” said Hansen. “Right here in Nevada. And that is a steppingstone from becoming Miss Nevada, are we really going to deny those women the opportunity for those scholarships?”

During the 80 and 81st sessions where SJR 8 was debated, those in opposition made claims that it would " violate the privacy of young women by allowing biological males to use female lockers and restrooms.” Another in opposition said the resolution would lead to “state funded abortions.”

“Use your own best judgement,” replies Ratti. “Read the amendment the amendment clearly states. It is relatively clearly stated compared to many others...the state and the counties shall not abridge your equal rights. And I think if that is what you stand for and that is what you would like to see the state of Nevada stand for, vote yes on One,” she says.

Because SJR 8 passed twice in the legislature, Question One on the ballot only needs to be approved by Nevada voters once to amend Nevada’s Constitution.

