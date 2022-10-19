EPA gives Nevada million dollar grant for water quality

(Source: Canva/WMBF News)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KOLO) - The EPA has awarded the state of Nevada $1.4 million to improve and protect water quality in the state.

The funds will go towards implementing Nevada’s plan for managing pollution from nonpoint sources.

Nonpoint source pollution, as defined by the EPA, is pollution caused by rainfall moving over the ground, leading to runoff which picks up natural and man-made pollutants as it flows.

“Nonpoint sources continue to be a leading cause of water quality impairment which can be particularly challenging to manage since it cannot be traced to a specific source,” said NDEP Nonpoint Source Pollution Program Manager Jon Paul Kiel. “Grants from EPA, leveraged with local funding sources, support the implementation of NDEP’s Nonpoint Source State Management Plan to reduce these sources of pollution.”

Nevada will focus the grant money on priority watersheds, environmental education, and providing for enhanced coordination to identify the most effective methods to address NPS pollution.

The state is focusing on the Las Vegas wash, the Carson River Basin, the Lake Tahoe Basin, and Truckee River watersheds, as well as programs to reduce that pollution.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man dead after officer involved shooting near Sparks Police Department
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Cat at Nevada Humane Society
Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society

Latest News

The fire broke out just after midnight Thursday
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
Fall foliage website
Fall foliage website
Fall foliage map tracks the changing of the colors
Barack Obama
Obama to campaign for group of vulnerable Nevada incumbents