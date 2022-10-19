EPA gives Nevada million dollar grant for water quality

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KOLO) - The EPA has awarded the state of Nevada $1.4 million to improve and protect water quality in the state.

The funds will go towards implementing Nevada’s plan for managing pollution from nonpoint sources.

Nonpoint source pollution, as defined by the EPA, is pollution caused by rainfall moving over the ground, leading to runoff which picks up natural and man-made pollutants as it flows.

“Nonpoint sources continue to be a leading cause of water quality impairment which can be particularly challenging to manage since it cannot be traced to a specific source,” said NDEP Nonpoint Source Pollution Program Manager Jon Paul Kiel. “Grants from EPA, leveraged with local funding sources, support the implementation of NDEP’s Nonpoint Source State Management Plan to reduce these sources of pollution.”

Nevada will focus the grant money on priority watersheds, environmental education, and providing for enhanced coordination to identify the most effective methods to address NPS pollution.

The state is focusing on the Las Vegas wash, the Carson River Basin, the Lake Tahoe Basin, and Truckee River watersheds, as well as programs to reduce that pollution.

