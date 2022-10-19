Boxers and Buddies to celebrate 15th annual Howl-o-ween Party, adoption event and fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring the family, including your fur babies, to Bundox Bocce at The Renaissance for Boxers and Buddies 15th annual Howl-o-ween Party.

Director Sarah Anderson, event coordinator Amanda Christenhusz and director of sales and marketing for the Renaissance, Alicia Cavallo, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to their event. It’s happening at Sunday, Oct. 23 from 12– 4 p.m.

They also introduced us to five of their pups looking for their forever home who will be at the adoption event on Sunday. You can contact Boxers and Buddies directly if you’re interested in meeting Granger, Weasley, Zora, Tesla and Baked Potato for yourself to see if one of them are the right fit for your family.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.