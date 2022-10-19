Biden admin invests $57 million into northern Nevada for green energy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $57 million investment into northern Nevada and more than $100 million into Nevada as a whole for bolstering domestic manufacturing of lithium batteries.

The money is part of $2.8 billion nationwide in grants from the Infrastructure Law passed last year. It will go to 20 manufacturing and processing companies for projects across 12 states.

Fernley based American Battery Technology Company and its partners will build a facility to demonstrate its process for manufacturing battery cathode grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional Nevada-based lithium-bearing sedimentary resources.

A 5,000 metric ton commercial processing plant will be built and operated at this site, with the capacity for expansion.

The administration hopes that with this demonstration, the domestic-U.S. lithium resource base can be expanded and create a more resilient domestic battery manufacturing supply chain.

American Battery Technology Company has secured over 10,000 acres of lithium-bearing sedimentary resources near Tonopah. Its project team has already been working on an existing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

In a separate application, Lilac Solutions will demonstrate production of lithium on a commercially relevant scale. According to the Biden administration, the technology has the potential to unlock lithium production from domestic resources unavailable with current technology.

The lithium present in the United States is currently at concentrations too low to be mined at a commercially viable level. The hope is that this company’s technology can make that process more viable by directly capturing the lithium in a new way.

The Biden administration says this project will be needed to support domestic battery supply chains to support a transition to green energy.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.