“Yet another political ploy”: Sisolak campaign responds to no confidence vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is responding to a vote of no confidence by the Nevada Police Union over his leadership.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the NPU issued the overwhelming vote on the grounds Sisolak had not done enough to handle staffing shortages and high police turnover rates.

His campaign said:

“This is yet another political ploy from the Nevada Police Union this election cycle. During the Republican primary, NPU endorsed Governor Sisolak’s political opponent - the father-in-law of the group’s lobbyist. At that time, they blasted Governor Sisolak as the most anti-union governor in history – despite the governor’s deep relationship with labor unions across the Silver State. In his first term, the governor signed historic legislation granting state workers - including those represented by NPU - the ability to collectively bargain for the first time. Additionally, he has funded State Police at their highest levels ever and devoted more of the state budget to law enforcement than any other governor in the country. Despite NPU being the only union unable to negotiate their contract before the end of the legislative session, Governor Sisolak is committed to supporting NPU in a second term, promising to propose the first significant pay increase for State Police since 2006, addressing PERS issues, and setting aside funds for furlough pay.”

His campaign manager also had the following to say:

“Governor Sisolak has always prioritized law enforcement, ensuring state police have the right to collectively bargain, proposing their first significant pay raise in over a decade, and funding State Police at its highest levels,” said Sisolak for Governor Campaign Manager Sam Barrett. “NPU’s leadership’s tactics are nothing more than a political stunt that solely hurts the men and women of law enforcement. Governor Sisolak has always fought for better pay and protections for workers and that will never change, regardless of any lobbyist’s political ploys.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.