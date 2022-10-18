WCSO offers tips to avoid falling victim to porch pirates

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips to avoid becoming a victim of porch pirates this holiday season.

“Online shopping can be very convenient, but unfortunately this time of year we see an uptick in incidents where thieves steal packages right off of the front porch of homes,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “A little preparation and some forward thinking can help protect you and your property from thieves.”

Their tips are as follows:

If you can, have packages delivered to your place of work instead of your home, or to somewhere where you know someone will be present to receive the package. This will help avoid having packages sit outside for thieves to take.

Track your packages so you know when to expect them to arrive

If you have a home security camera, monitor and review the footage on a regular basis

“Just taking a few simple precautions can help deter thieves from becoming the Grinch as the holiday season approaches,” Balaam added. “As always, however, if something happens, reach out to your local law enforcement agency.”

