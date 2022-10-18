WCSD invites community to comment on school facility projects

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is inviting the public to comment on long term plans for school facilities.

Their plan will determine where to focus its repair and rebuilds district wide.

The district will be providing several opportunities for members of the community to comment at the following times and places:

(In person)Wednesday, October 19

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. McKinley Arts Center 925 Riverside Dr. Reno

(In person)Wednesday, October 19

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dilworth Middle School cafeteria255 Prater Way, Sparks

An additional virtual forum will be offered on Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the link for which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

A file image of the Reno City Council
Meet and greet to be held for City Council Ward 3 candidates
Harry Reid appears in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. "The Reid Machine" is facing a...
Nevada’s ‘Reid Machine’ staring down tough test in midterms
The event will be hosted at the Wild River Grille
Saint Mary’s Angels to sponsor northern Nevada family at Wild River Grille
KOLO Cooks Cinnamon Apple Pork Chops
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings a taste of fall with Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops