WCSD invites community to comment on school facility projects

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is inviting the public to comment on long term plans for school facilities.

Their plan will determine where to focus its repair and rebuilds district wide.

The district will be providing several opportunities for members of the community to comment at the following times and places:

(In person) Wednesday, October 19

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. McKinley Arts Center 925 Riverside Dr. Reno

(In person) Wednesday, October 19

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dilworth Middle School cafeteria255 Prater Way, Sparks

An additional virtual forum will be offered on Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the link for which can be found here.

