UNR Ski Swap returns this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now’s the time to get ready for ski season. Starting this Friday at 4 p.m., the Reno-Sparks Convention Center will be hosting the UNR Ski Swap Avalanche Sale.

Clothing, helmets, skis, boots, and boards will be a part of the sale. If you are wanting to sell your gently used gear, the swap will accept skis, snowboards, racing gear, and lightly used winter jackets and pants.

Nevada’s Ski Team will be at the convention center on Saturday to meet with the community and help people pick out what they need.

Mihaela Kosi, Head Coach of the Alpine Ski team shared what the event means for them,

" We are a new team; we would like to connect with the community who is here to support us, and we would like to give something back to them. The gear that anybody needs is specific to their height, their weight, their expertise so we’ll be there so if anybody has any specific questions, we can help them and guide them, " Kosi said.

Below are the event times for the UNR Ski Swap,

Friday 4 p.m. – 9 p. m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p. m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To register for a free entry ticker, click here.

If you are looking to sell any ski and snowboard items, register here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.