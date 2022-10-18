UNR Police gets $11,000 grant for traffic safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno’s police department is getting a grant of $11,000 for the Joining Forces program.

The program has distributed funds to various departments across Nevada for traffic safety. It will primarily focus on distracted and impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, pedestrian safety, and bike and scooter safety, among other traffic laws.

Ultimately, the goal of the program is to help prevent traffic incidents through targeted traffic enforcement.

UNR’s police department will be teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to educate motorists and pedestrians about Nevada roadway laws.

The department’s northern command has also gotten a grant of $7,000 to support a Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road User Safety campaign.

In November, UNR’s police department will also dedicate extra patrols to enforce vulnerable road user safety laws, as well as hosting events and campaigns focusing on student engagement about roadway safety.

