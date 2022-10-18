Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue to hold green waste collection events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is hosting two green waste collection events this weekend. The goal is to help homeowners create defensible space around their homes.

One event is Saturday in Palomino Valley at the Ironwood Equestrian Center at 5600 Whiskey Springs Rd.

The other event is Sunday at Lazy 5 Regional Park in Spanish Springs.

Both events run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can find more information about these events along with a schedule for other upcoming green waste collection opportunities on the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue website.

