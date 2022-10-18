State Treasurer Conine files yet another complaint against opponent Fiore

Zach Conine, Nevada State Treasurer
Zach Conine, Nevada State Treasurer(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a third complaint against his opponent for State Treasurer Michelle Fiore.

His latest complaint against her alleges additional illegal contributions.

Conine’s office claims Fiore has gathered more than $47,000 in contributions, tens of thousands of dollars more than what is allowed under state law.

Under Nevada state law, a candidate is only permitted a maximum of $10,000 in donations; $5,000 for the primary and $5,000 for the general from any single entity.

His campaign says she took contributions from the following places and in the following amounts:

· Mobile Materials Mix Inc. - $25,000

· 7135 Sahara LLC - $20,000

· The Las Vegas Police Protective Association - $12,250

· Richard Macdonald - $10,200

Conine says Fiore did not submit amended campaign finance reports or issued refunds for the excess funds.

