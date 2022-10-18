State Treasurer Conine files yet another complaint against opponent Fiore
Under Nevada state law, a candidate is only permitted a maximum of $10,000 in donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a third complaint against his opponent for State Treasurer Michelle Fiore.
His latest complaint against her alleges additional illegal contributions.
Conine’s office claims Fiore has gathered more than $47,000 in contributions, tens of thousands of dollars more than what is allowed under state law.
Under Nevada state law, a candidate is only permitted a maximum of $10,000 in donations; $5,000 for the primary and $5,000 for the general from any single entity.
His campaign says she took contributions from the following places and in the following amounts:
· Mobile Materials Mix Inc. - $25,000
· 7135 Sahara LLC - $20,000
· The Las Vegas Police Protective Association - $12,250
· Richard Macdonald - $10,200
Conine says Fiore did not submit amended campaign finance reports or issued refunds for the excess funds.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.