Sparks woman charged in $7 million Ponzi scheme

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.

33-year-old Anna Kline, formerly known as Jordana Weber of Sparks has been charged with two counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, four counts of transacting in criminal proceeds, and two counts of obstructing justice.

Court documents allege Kline owned and operated several shell companies from April 2017 to July 2019 purporting to offer loan services to customers, typically small business seeking high volume loans, often in excess of $100 million.

Kline asked the clients to pay up to 5% of a loan amount as a fee prior to giving them the loan.

After being paid her fee, the court alleges Kline would give false reasons for why the delivery of their loan was delayed.

The court further alleges clients would be given falsified or fraudulent documents, including bank statements purporting to show her companies had enough money to provide the loans promised.

The money provided was then used by her and her partner for living and other expenses. Those fees were also used to pay back prior victims.

Her partner, Jason Torres, is charged by complaint, and those charges remain pending.

As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Kline was initially arrested on charges of obstruction of justice related to the advance scheme in July 2019.

Her charge of wire fraud carries with it a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000. Her charge of money laundering carries with it a maximum of 20 years in prison, while her charge of obstruction of justice carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

