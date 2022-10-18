Saint Mary’s Angels to sponsor northern Nevada family at Wild River Grille

Adam Hallford was also laid off from his job and is unable to work as he recovers
The event will be hosted at the Wild River Grille
The event will be hosted at the Wild River Grille(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels are hosting a pair of events to support the Hallfords, a local family.

Adam Hallford has been to the hospital 17 times since November 2021 due to a number of health conditions. The family is also facing severe financial hardships on top of Adam’s health problems.

He was also laid off from his job and is unable to work as he recovers.

Now, Saint Mary’s Angels are putting together events in which 100% of the proceeds gathered will go directly towards his family.

Their first event will be at the Wild River Grille on Nov. 3 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature cocktails, appetizers, art gallery viewing, a silent auction, a raffle, and an opportunity to learn more about Saint Mary’s Angels and the recipient, Adam Hallford.

Tickets for entry are $20, which includes access to the fundraiser and art gallery, along with two drink tickets and appetizers throughout the night. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

The group will also be opening its gym to all members of the community on Nov. 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a donation-based entry granting access to the full facility.

No membership or sign up will be needed, and all donation-based entries will go towards the Hallford family.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

A file image of the Reno City Council
Meet and greet to be held for City Council Ward 3 candidates
Harry Reid appears in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. "The Reid Machine" is facing a...
Nevada’s ‘Reid Machine’ staring down tough test in midterms
Washoe County School District
WCSD invites community to comment on school facility projects
KOLO Cooks Cinnamon Apple Pork Chops
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings a taste of fall with Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops