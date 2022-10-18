Saint Mary’s Angels to sponsor northern Nevada family at Wild River Grille

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels are hosting a pair of events to support the Hallfords, a local family.

Adam Hallford has been to the hospital 17 times since November 2021 due to a number of health conditions. The family is also facing severe financial hardships on top of Adam’s health problems.

He was also laid off from his job and is unable to work as he recovers.

Now, Saint Mary’s Angels are putting together events in which 100% of the proceeds gathered will go directly towards his family.

Their first event will be at the Wild River Grille on Nov. 3 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature cocktails, appetizers, art gallery viewing, a silent auction, a raffle, and an opportunity to learn more about Saint Mary’s Angels and the recipient, Adam Hallford.

Tickets for entry are $20, which includes access to the fundraiser and art gallery, along with two drink tickets and appetizers throughout the night. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

The group will also be opening its gym to all members of the community on Nov. 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a donation-based entry granting access to the full facility.

No membership or sign up will be needed, and all donation-based entries will go towards the Hallford family.

