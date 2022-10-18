Reno man given 25 years for drug trafficking and felony eluding

31-year-old Lonnie Wayne Rogers will become eligible for parole after 10 years
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and felony eluding.

31-year-old Lonnie Wayne Rogers of Reno will become eligible for parole after 10 years.

He plead guilty in August to one count of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, when he was found with 225 grams of methamphetamine and 119 grams of heroin.

Rogers also plead guilty to one count of felony eluding, a charge resulting from further investigation into other criminal conduct by Rogers.

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit received information that Rogers used a fictitious check to post bail and was continuing to sell drugs.

Rogers was found at a local hotel before he fled, driving through a fence at high speeds and crashing his car and surrendering.

