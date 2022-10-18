Sparks PD investigating police station incident as officer involved shooting

Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct. 18, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 7:53 a.m.: The Sparks Police Department is investigating the incident, which is being called an officer involved shooting.

7:00 A.M. UPDATE: Lillard Drive has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lillard Drive is closed just south of Prater Way in Sparks as police respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department. Officers from both Sparks Police and Reno Police are at the scene.

No information about the incident has been released.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

