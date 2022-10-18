Nevada’s Wilson focused on building program, getting win against SDSU

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September 5.

That is the last time the Nevada Wolf Pack won a football game.

Despite losses in all kinds of fashions since then, Wolf Pack Head Coach Ken Wilson is sticking to his approach.

“We’re on a daily basis trying to find weaknesses and fix them and play to our strengths,” he said. “It’s something coaches have to do. You have injuries, you have your program building, and you find things out about your players as you go and that’s part of this whole process. At the end of the year we’ll evaluate it. Right now we’re just trying to win a football game.”

San Diego State rolls into town Saturday - a team Nevada had figured out three out of the last four times they played.

If the Wolf Pack is to get a win, they’ll have to focus on stopping the Aztecs running game. Nevada is third-worst in the conference in rushing yards allowed. The Aztecs third-best in getting those yards on the ground.

“We have to work hard this week on gap controls, have guys be aggressive in the run game and hold up in the run game,” said Wilson. “I hope to get some guys back who have been banged up in the front for us. We can get a little rotation. Guys are getting a little worn down in there so hopefully we can get that all done.”

That’s a controllable. But Wilson also thinks Nevada is at a disadvantage for something they can’t control.

SDSU is coming off a bye.

“It’s always an advantage when one team has a bye and the other plays. You can watch the game. You can rest your team. You can get an extra week of practice in. You can get your team healthy from any bangs and bruises and bring in as healthy a team as you can,” said Wilson.

Nevada will have night games at Mackay Stadium the rest of the season.

Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff will be on CBS Sports Network.

