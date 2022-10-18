Nevada Police Union gives no confidence vote for Sisolak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has given a vote of no confidence to Governor Steve Sisolak.

In a press release, the Police Union says its vote was over Sisolak’s handling of staffing shortages and high police turnover rates.

Its vote took place over three days from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 and resulted in more than 95% of voting members declaring no confidence in Sisolak.

NPU says they have been raising concerns over pay inequity and poor working conditions for some time. They also say they have raised possible solutions to the problems to Sisolak, such as the use of ARPA funds for staff retention and COVID-19 hazard pay funds.

The Governor’s office, however, says using these funds for this purpose is not appropriate or a priority. As its issues persisted, the NPU also engaged Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s office over the issue.

The final straw for its vote of no confidence, the NPU says, was after Sisolak dismissed a memo from Cortez Masto authorizing the use of ARPA funds for retaining first responders.

Cortez Masto voted for the ARPA funding plan.

Another cause for the vote of no confidence came from Sisolak increasing public employee retirement system and health insurance costs, reduced uniform allowances, and mandated furlough days. They say these actions exacerbate a state police pay inequity of 25% to 50% below their local counterparts.

“The state is collecting approximately $1 billion more revenue than projected this year along with billions in federal funds coming into the state. Yet once again, state police have been left out and our vacancy and turnover rates continue to be ignored, " said Dan Gordon, president of NPU. “It has become clear that our members believe public safety is not a priority of this governor and that is why they have overwhelmingly declared no confidence in Governor Sisolak to ever address these critical issues.”

