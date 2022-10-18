More nurses seeking advanced degrees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve shown you Ashley Vazeen at work before.

On a story we did on lasers and acne, she was at the helm with the laser. But her work is way more than that. She has a Doctorate of Nursing. That’s means she has her own set of dermatology patients. She can write prescriptions and admit patients to hospitals.

The most advanced degree in nursing meant more class hours for her, as well as clinical hours, community involvement, a dissertation, and national accreditation.

“But Doctorally prepared nursing leaders go beyond that,” says Vazeen. “Because we identify things in practice all the time. Problems. We can’t get patients to be seen. So, we have to figure it out. We have to solve problems. We have to be change agents. We have to be leaders,” she says.

According to Orvis School of Nursing, many nursing students have their eyes set on earning a Doctorate of Nursing.

It may mean they ultimately work in hospitals under administration. They could work for the medical industry. Or like Ashley they may be involved in direct patient care which includes managing, assessing, and evaluating care. Because that care is backed by more education, the diagnosis and care are thorough.

Nurses with doctorate degrees will become more common in the years to come because the industry will demand it.

“It gives them a great avenue to translate research into practice,” says Carrie Hintz DNP, an Associate Professor and coordinator of the Orvis Post Masters DNP Program. “So, we are a translational science. So, evidence-based practice put in motion is really important in health care right now. And our students see that. And they want to be part of that next wave of the future,” she says.

The Orvis School of Nursing has more than 200 students working for a Doctorate of Nursing Degree. The demand just keeps growing. Currently there are 50,000 Doctorally prepared nurses in the U.S.

Of course there will always be a demand for the nurse who works bedside. But don’t be surprised in the years to come if a Doctor of Nursing isn’t more common and a larger part of a patient care.

