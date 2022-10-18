Meet and greet to be held for City Council Ward 3 candidates

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can meet the finalists for the vacant Ward 3 seat on the Reno City Council.

They include:

Kyle Edgerton, who is a bilingual attorney here in Reno. He’s lived in Ward three for about 12 years.

Miguel Martinez, who grew up here and is currently a coordinator at TMCC.

Courtney McKimmey, the deputy campaign manager of Cisco for Nevada. She’s lived in Reno for about 8 years, spending 4 In Ward three.

Sean Savoy, who works for Renown as the head manager of spiritual care. He was born and raised here in Reno.

Tuesday’s community meeting is happening at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting Wednesday is at the same time, but will be Neil Road Recreation Center.

