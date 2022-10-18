KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings a taste of fall with Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The leaves are changing. The temperatures are dropping. So it’s time to bring cozy comfort food to KOLO Cooks. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin makes Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops that you can make at home too.

Ingredients:

  • Thinly sliced boneless pork chops
  • Garlic olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil)
  • Apples (sliced)
  • Mushrooms (sliced)
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • Rosemary (finely cut)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 roasted garlic cloves
  • 1 yellow onion (caramelized)
  • 1/8 cup wine or chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup cream
  • 1/4 cup butter

Directions:

  1. In one pan, cook apples and mushrooms in cinnamon, butter and wine until apples are soft.
  2. Add onion and garlic.
  3. Heat up second pan; then add oil.
  4. Sear chops until brown on both sides.
  5. While the chops are being seared, add cream to the first pan with the apples and stir continuously so the cream doesn’t burn.
  6. When pork chops are just about finished, add cream and apple mixture to the pan.
  7. Heat together until everything is cooked.
  8. Place pork chops on plate and spoon apple mixture on top.
  9. Sprinkle rosemary over everything. Serve!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

