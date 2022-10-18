Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
A federal grand jury has issued a new indictment against the dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grant jury has issued a new indictment against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.

The new indictment was filed Tuesday. It comes more than a month after a judge threw out the original case because it failed to specify that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.

He is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

His federal public defenders did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

