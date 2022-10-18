CEO shares how the Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology is helping local small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sarah Johns is the new CEO of NCET, taking over as the organization’s second CEO after founder Dave Archer retired.

She shared her passion for helping small businesses with the Morning Break viewers and explained how NCET continues to help business owners in our area grow, compete against bigger companies and earn great success.

NCET offers 36 educational events every year that bring renown, successful busines leaders to Northern Nevada to impart wisdom and expertise from their field.

