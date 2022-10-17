Sparks Police warn of scam calls impersonating their employees

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is warning residents of a scam call purportedly coming from the department demanding money under threat of arrest.

Sparks PD says they callers may also ask for personal information.

They remind people they will never threaten you or call you to solicit money or personal information from you.

Sparks PD also says that if you are contacted by an officer or detective, they will typically request to meet you at the police department, your residence, or your place of employment as opposed to a random location.

If you receive such a call, and have questions about its validity, Sparks PD invites you to call their non-emergency number at (775)-353-2231.

