Sparks Mayoral Race 2022: Lawson vs. Garvey

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The race to become the next mayor of Sparks comes down to incumbent Ed Lawson against challenger Christine Garvey.

Lawson was first elected to the Sparks City Council in 2010, and has been Mayor since September of 2020. Garvey is a dental hygenist by trade, but has recently spent a dozen years as a trustee for the Clark County School District.

It is a race that will likely be decided on a key issue: The Truckee Meadows Land Act.

Lawson wants to make it happen. He feels it’s beneficial to have more of the people who work in Storey County living in Washoe County and paying taxes there.

“My opponent says we are gonna build 30,000 homes,” he stated. “I have never said that. We want to move our industrial area to the east and make them closer to the employment center which is in Storey County.”

Garvey says it will contribute to urban sprawl, and wants to slow down on the idea.

“It will contribute to opening up thousands of acres of BLM land that will be auctioned off and will continue the urban sprawl east of sparks,” she said. " Adding thousands of homes and contributing to more gridlock.”

The thing the candidates agree on is that it will be that and other issues that decide the race, not party affiliation, as Sparks Mayor is a non-partisan office.

