RTC VANPOOL services continue to help save at the pump

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expensive gas prices continue to take a chunk out of our wallets. Today, we’re seeing an average price of gas in Nevada at $5.22 per gallon.

Commute with Enterprise and RTC have come together to lessen the pain at the pump. The VANPOOL service provides a commuter vehicle.

These vans can fit five to fourteen people who follow similar commute patterns, which splits the price of gas significantly.

The SUV or van is driven by one person in the group and a designated backup driver is assigned. Passengers are picked up and dropped off in an agreed location.

Not only can RTC VANPOOL cut down on your spending on gas, but it also minimizes traffic congestion, fuel consumption, and air pollution.

Scott Miklos, Trip Reduction Analyst for RTC shared the impact VANPOOL has made in our area,

“We’ve really increased our vanpool program, we’re up to almost 350 vanpools. We rank sixth in the nation now as far as linked passenger trips. This year alone we’re going to reduce almost 20 million miles being driven in Washoe County,” Miklos said.

Forming a group for a commuter van is a simple process, to sign up for RTC VANPOOL call (775) 348-7665

