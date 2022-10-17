The Road Ahead with RTC: Oddie Wells Project Update

SPONSORED: Construction on the Oddie Wells Project continues. The project is revitalizing the Oddie Wells Corridor by creating safer streets that are more inviting for everyone, including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Our goal with this large-scale construction project is to increase safety and improve mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor.

Right now, the RTC is finishing up work on phase one of construction between Pyramid Highway and Sullivan Lane, and getting ready to start on phase two between Sullivan Lane and Silverada Boulevard later this fall. Part of the paving has been completed, and traffic has been switched to the newly paved side. Depending on temperatures, the rest of the paving will take place later this fall, or early next year. Work will continue through the winter with minimal traffic impacts. There are four total phases of the project, with the last phase anticipated to wrap up in spring of 2024, weather permitting.

When it’s done, the project will provide new lighting and landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, bicycle facilities, and safer traffic operations to increase mobility and connectivity. We are also constructing a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, there will be a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side.

Learn more at OddieWellsProject.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.