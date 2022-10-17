Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has sentenced a Reno man to 6 to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to elected officials.

Matthew Carter had his sentence handed down on Oct. 12.

“Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never tolerate such behavior,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “Political disagreement is not an excuse for harassment or threatening the lives of elected officials. We must be better than this. As long as I am attorney general, my office will prosecute actions such as this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Carter was found guilty of three counts of aggravated stalking, and one count of misdemeanor harassment. He received two to five years for each count of aggravated stalking, and a six-month consecutive sentence on the charge of misdemeanor harassment.

His sentence for aggravated stalking will also be served consecutively.

The court found Carter sent racist and threatening messages to U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson who had previously served as speaker of the Nevada Assembly, State Treasurer Zach Conine, Governor Steve Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Yvanna Cancela, Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, and Assemblywoman Brittney Miller.

The State Attorney General’s Office says his threats contained support for the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. Carter’s messages included racial slurs and references towards lynching and cited the passage of expanded mail-in voting as a reason for his threat towards the elected officials.

