NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:

Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at the Kahle Community Center

Nov. 3, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom. If you need special accommodations, you can call 702-232-5288.

Previous feedback gathering sessions have told NDOT the public have concerns over speeding, on-highway parking, and access to and from the highway, among other issues.

According to NDOT, crash rates have increased in that area over a four-year period from 2014 to 2019, with crash rates more than 50% higher there compared to similar highways across the state.

As traffic in that area increases, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way. They hope the signals will provide designated and safer access to and from the highway.

In the next five years, NDOT also plans to repave and rehab about 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit to improve the driving experience there.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.