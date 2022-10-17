Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events

Approximately 7,800 traffic stops garnering about 2,500 citations have been gathered using funds from this program
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program.

The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month.

Joining Forces is a program hoping to increase safety on roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws, such as those against speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and pedestrian safety.

Approximately 7,800 traffic stops garnering about 2,500 citations have been gathered using funds from this program.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental

Latest News

Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
RTC VANPOOL can help with the pain at the pump
RTC VANPOOL services continue to help save at the pump
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split