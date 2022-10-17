Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program.

The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month.

Joining Forces is a program hoping to increase safety on roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws, such as those against speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and pedestrian safety.

Approximately 7,800 traffic stops garnering about 2,500 citations have been gathered using funds from this program.

