Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard the term rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this Halloween.

“The likelihood of someone passing that out, just to pass it out is highly unlikely,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department.

Fentanyl is an expensive drug and Zirkle says it’s just not in a dealer’s best interest to leave it in a bowl on their porch.

“People distributing drugs to kids is not financially responsible for those involved in drug dealing,” he explained.

But that doesn’t mean your child won’t be exposed to other drugs like marijuana.

“If those things aren’t locked up and safe, children might take those to school with them,” said Anne-Elizabeth Northan, Executive Director of Join Together Northern Nevada.

She says kids might grab what looks like candy from home and take it to school.

“[Talk] to your kids about not taking anything from people that hasn’t been commercially prepared,” Northan said.

Zirkle agrees, “Look for wrappers that have been tampered with and I would probably advise to get rid of anything not commercially packaged or marked.”

Northan says it’s also important to feed your kids before you trick or treat. That way, they are less tempted to eat the candy in their bag before you inspect it.

While it’s unlikely your elementary aged child will find fentanyl in their candy basket this year, Northan says it’s important to have honest conversations with older children about the dangers of these colorful drugs.

“Two milligrams is enough for a fatal overdose so that’s less than the lead of a pencil.”

“I know that drugs can be a scary topic to broach but the more conversation parents have with their kids the better,” said Northan.

If you want more information about substance abuse education, visit https://jtnn.org/.

