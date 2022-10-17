Homeless camp fire spreads to home in Sun Valley
No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting at a homeless camp in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning.
Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
Five people were evacuated from the building, but the people in the home will be displaced as a result of the fire.
Residents of nearby homes were able to leave the area.
No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.