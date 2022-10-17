Homeless camp fire spreads to home in Sun Valley

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation
The fire broke out Monday morning
The fire broke out Monday morning
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting at a homeless camp in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning.

Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.

Five people were evacuated from the building, but the people in the home will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Residents of nearby homes were able to leave the area.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

