Carson City Sheriff’s Office hosts inaugural K9 Challenge & Demo

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Early Saturday afternoon, the community joined Carson City Sheriff’s Office and twenty-eight K9 teams from eight different agencies throughout Northern Nevada at Fuji Park for the areas first regional K9 event.

The dog teams competed in four events, including drug detection, explosive detection, agility, and suspect apprehension. The friendly competition also allowed for agencies to share ideas and learn from one another.

Below are the event’s list of winners:

Detection – Narcotics:

1st – K9 Drax & Officer Jones (Reno) 2nd – K9 Blue & Deputy Pullen (Carson) 3rd – K9 Rone & Officer Schwartl (Reno)

Detection – Explosives:

1st – K9 Orcan & Officer Dunbar (Reno Airport) 2nd – K9 Duke & Officer Perthel (Nevada State Police)

Agility:

1st – K9 Ava & Deputy Harris (Washoe) 2nd – K9 Borris & Deputy Hawley (Lyon) 3rd – K9 Blady & Deputy Galvin (Lyon)

Apprehension:

1st – K9 Benny & Deputy Windsor (Douglas) 2nd – K9 Drax & Officer Jones (Reno) 3rd – K9 Ava & Deputy Harris (Washoe)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.