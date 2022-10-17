Carson City Sheriff’s Office hosts inaugural K9 Challenge & Demo

Peace officers from agencies across the region invited the community to see K9′s in action
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Early Saturday afternoon, the community joined Carson City Sheriff’s Office and twenty-eight K9 teams from eight different agencies throughout Northern Nevada at Fuji Park for the areas first regional K9 event.

The dog teams competed in four events, including drug detection, explosive detection, agility, and suspect apprehension. The friendly competition also allowed for agencies to share ideas and learn from one another. 

Below are the event’s list of winners: 

Detection – Narcotics:

  1. 1st – K9 Drax & Officer Jones (Reno)
  2. 2nd – K9 Blue & Deputy Pullen (Carson)
  3. 3rd – K9 Rone & Officer Schwartl (Reno)

Detection – Explosives:

  1. 1st – K9 Orcan & Officer Dunbar (Reno Airport)
  2. 2nd – K9 Duke & Officer Perthel (Nevada State Police)

Agility:

  1. 1st – K9 Ava & Deputy Harris (Washoe)
  2. 2nd – K9 Borris & Deputy Hawley (Lyon)
  3. 3rd – K9 Blady & Deputy Galvin (Lyon)

Apprehension:

  1. 1st – K9 Benny & Deputy Windsor (Douglas)
  2. 2nd – K9 Drax & Officer Jones (Reno)
  3. 3rd – K9 Ava & Deputy Harris (Washoe)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental

Latest News

Carter was sentenced to 6 to 15 years on Oct. 12
Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials
Chris Garvey (left) is challenging Mayor Ed Lawson in the 2022 election
Sparks Mayoral Race 2022: Lawson vs. Garvey
Sparks Police warn of scam calls impersonating their employees
The fire broke out Monday morning
Homeless camp fire spreads to home in Sun Valley