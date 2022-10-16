Two people found dead in home north of Reno

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys

It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.

Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway.

No other details about what happened were made available but police do say there’s no threat to the community.

