Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway.
No other details about what happened were made available but police do say there’s no threat to the community.
