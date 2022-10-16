Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit

The scene of the rescue of an injured paraglider near the Mount Rose Summit on Oc.t 16, 2022.
The scene of the rescue of an injured paraglider near the Mount Rose Summit on Oc.t 16, 2022.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose.

The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Care Flight responded to the scene early Sunday afternoon.

They used a small rope rescue operation due to the steep slope and difficult access, TMFR reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

