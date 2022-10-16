Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose.

The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Care Flight responded to the scene early Sunday afternoon.

They used a small rope rescue operation due to the steep slope and difficult access, TMFR reported.

