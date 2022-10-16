Hawaii beats the Wolf Pack 31-16

Nevada quarterback Nate Cox (16) makes a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA...
Nevada quarterback Nate Cox (16) makes a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee’s 1-yard plunge to knot the score.

Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack’s Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime.

Killam’s 20-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Nevada’s deficit to 21-16, but the Rainbow Warriors wrapped up the victory with a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with Parson’s 2-yard run.

Schager completed 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards with one interception for Hawaii. Parson carried 24 times for 136 yards. Bowens had four receptions for 79 yards.

Nate Cox passed for 188 yards, completing 22 of 37 attempts for the Wolf Pack.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

Nevada regrouping ahead of biannual trip to Hawai'i
Wolf Pack focusing on fixing execution issues that have plagued team during four-game skid
Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) runs away from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn...
Wolf Pack loses to Colorado State on game-ending field goal
The Nevada Wolf Pack will debut new black football uniforms on Oct. 7, 2022 against Colorado St.
Wolf Pack to debut new uniforms in “blackout” showdown with Colorado St.
Wolf Pack hosts winless Colorado State Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wilson doesn’t see Norvell’s return to Mackay as big storyline