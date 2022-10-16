Co. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing

Col. Evan Kirkwood
Col. Evan Kirkwood(Nevada Air National Guard)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday.

Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford.

Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.

He was primarily a C-130 navigator for the Air Guard and recorded 3,625 flying hours, including 438 combat hours and 70 combat-support hours. He was the Air Guard’s Top Instructor Navigator in 2012, the National Guard reported in a statement.

Ford is set to become the executive officer for the director of the Air National Guard at The Pentagon.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental

Latest News

The scene of a brush fire in Sun Valley near Lois Allen Elementary School.
Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning
Nevada quarterback Nate Cox (16) makes a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawaii beats the Wolf Pack 31-16
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
Ashley's forecast
Ashley's forecast