Co. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing

Col. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday.
Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford.
Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.
He was primarily a C-130 navigator for the Air Guard and recorded 3,625 flying hours, including 438 combat hours and 70 combat-support hours. He was the Air Guard’s Top Instructor Navigator in 2012, the National Guard reported in a statement.
Ford is set to become the executive officer for the director of the Air National Guard at The Pentagon.
