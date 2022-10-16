Co. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday.

Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford.

Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.

He was primarily a C-130 navigator for the Air Guard and recorded 3,625 flying hours, including 438 combat hours and 70 combat-support hours. He was the Air Guard’s Top Instructor Navigator in 2012, the National Guard reported in a statement.

Ford is set to become the executive officer for the director of the Air National Guard at The Pentagon.

