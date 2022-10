RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season is winding down which has the playmakers on full display across Northern Nevada.

Week nine on the Sports Caravan was the craziest edition yet. For the first time this season, we had all four classifications represented on the show.

We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. for the regular season finale of the Sports Caravan!

10-14-22

10-14-22

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.