Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with a disease outbreak serious enough to alter its operations and issue an appeal to the public.

Some of the cats in its shelter have tested positive for panleukopenia, a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease in cats. it affects no other animals and is non-transferrable to humans, but it has prompted the Humane Society to temporarily halt accepting any new animals and dividing those already in the shelter between the healthy and those at risk.

Blood samples are sent every day to a lab at the University of Wisconsin. “When it comes back with the right antibodies and the test comes back that they’re positive to be resistant to the disease, then we can be confident to adopt those pets out,” says NHS CEO Greg Hall. “So that’s how we’re going to make it through this outbreak.”

And every adoption of a healthy, vaccinated animal helps. Adopting healthy animals out while suspending the acceptance of any new ones allows the staff to concentrate on nursing the sick back to health.

So, the Humane Society is asking the public to consider adopting and they’ve suspended all fees.

While they aren’t taking in any new animals at the moment they say they will offer alternative support to anyone finding a lost pet or needing to find a new home for one.

They hope to be able to return to normal operations within a week.

