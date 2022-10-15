5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day.

Students got the opportunity to interact with, have hands-on experiences and talk to over 40 industry professionals about the benefits of careers in the construction industry.

