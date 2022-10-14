Urban Roots hosts Halloween fundraising event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tonight from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Urban Roots is hosting their Haunted Hoops event. This is their second year hosting the event. It features haunted hoop houses for all ages, crafts, along with food and beverages.

Tickets to the event are $10 per individual and $20 for families. Children under five can go for free. Dress up in your costumes and see what the farm has to offer.

Jenny Angius with Urban Roots shared why an event like this is so important for our community,

“Urban Roots is expanding our fundraising efforts and we’re providing these really fun seasonal “friend-raising” events where they’re family friendly. The whole community can get out and learn more about what we’re doing, and it generates revenue for our small non-profit,” Angius shared.

