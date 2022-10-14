Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street. It took firefighters with the Central Lyon Fire Protection District about an hour to knock down the fire.

People inside the Fox Hotel were evacuated safely. The nearby Union Hotel was also evacuated, but that building did not burn.

The Carson City Fire Department and Central Lyon Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the response.

