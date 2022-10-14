State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate.

The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from a location

“I really didn’t think of it for myself because I don’t pay $12 dollars an hour,” says Brian Cassidy, Junk King Owner. “I’m paying more than that.”

That’s Cassidy’s response to reading ballot Question 2.

Two is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question where it asks the voter: “Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by state law or the Nevada Legislature?”

“If it’s going to be every session we are going to go up two bucks and another two bucks; then I’m going to go up,” says Cassidy. “Then where is the ceiling?” “

The minimum wage will continue to go up regardless of what happens with Question 2,” says Christine Saunders, PLAN Action Policy Director. Saunders explains Question Two is a result of two things happening in the 2019 Legislature.

The body passed Assembly Bill 456 which increased the minimum wage in increments. By 2024 that wage will be set at $12 dollars an hour. Along with that Assembly Bill, Assembly Joint Resolution 10. Which is Question Two on the ballot.

“It is kind of a simple measure to get the constitution in alignment with what passed in Assembly Bill 456,” says Saunders.

Saunders says Cassidy is right, the legislature can increase that minimum wage during its session every two years. But in her opinion that means law makers will be held accountable by the voters.

Also in Question Two, provisions currently tied to the minimum wage would be removed. If Question 2 passes, employers will no longer be able to pay a dollar less than minimum wage if the business offers health insurance.

“There are over 100,000 workers who would benefit from Question 2 passing; to be paid $10.50 instead of $9.50,” “So there are people being paid the minimum wage in Nevada,” she says.

Saunders says her research shows oftentimes these same employees are offered $10.50 and hour, but the insurance is so expensive they opt out. She believes it’s a way for some employers to take advantage of employees.

She says those working for minimum wage in Nevada represent the work force or about 100,000 people. If approved by voters Question 2, a minimum wage, set by the legislature, will become part of the state constitution in alignment with state laws.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.